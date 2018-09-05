Atlantic City Rail Line Suspended For Months

It’s upgrade time for NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line! Commuters traveling from Atlantic City to Philadelphia are going to have to use an alternate route for the next four months.

The safety upgrade involves positive train control, which can prevent collisions and train derailments.

Expanded local and express bus service is available and NJ Transit is offering a 25% discount on rail-line passes and tickets and cross-honoring them on multiple bus routes, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service.

For more details visit NJ Transit's website here.