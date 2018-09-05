After Fire Destroyed Their School, “Angels” head to O’Hara for 2018-19 School Year

SPRINGFIELD, PA - After a devastating fire tore through Our Lady of Angels Regional Catholic School in Morton last July, administrators at Cardinal O'Hara decided to step in to help.

They're retrofitted the first floor of the high school to accommodate the OLA students and staff. The 850 O'Hara high school students have relocated to the 2nd and 3rd floors. Cardinal O'Hara was built to house 4,000 students, so officials say there is plenty of space.

Wednesday morning was the first day of classes for the elementary school students at O'Hara.

Faculty from OLA told PHL17 the fire was electrical and began in the ceiling, and that they're currently working on plans for a new school which they hope to open in September of 2019.

 

