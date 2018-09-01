IN FOCUS: 9/11 – Local Remembrances and Opera Philadelphia

This week we talk with people in our area who are taking part in memorials in honor of those who were killed in the September 11th terror attacks in 2001. And, we end this special edition of In Focus with some very moving music with a powerful message that’s coming to The Mall.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel is with us along with Navy Seal Veteran Jeff Web and Jessica Meier. All three are part of this year’s 9/11 Heroes Run hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation. Commissioner Thiel is the event’s guest speaker, Jeff Web an organizer and Jessica Meier is running in the event in honor of her father who passed away in 2017. Mark Meier was a New York Port Authority Police Officer, and one of the many first responders following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Run in Philadelphia is happening on Saturday, September 8th at the Philadelphia Navy Yard at 9 a.m.

A local church in New Jersey is hosting a memorial event to remember those lost on 9/11 and to give thanks for first responders. Joining us from St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Cherry Hill, New Jersey is Deacon Colleen Spaeth. She is a chaplain who answered the call for clergy to minister and help people at a historic church right across the street from Ground Zero. At that time Spaeth – once a week for 10 weeks beginning a week after 9/11, answered the call to help those flocking to St. Paul’s, which sits directly across the street from Ground Zero. Spaeth shares her deeply moving and emotional experiences with us, as well as items used during her ministry following the attacks. St. Bart’s in Cherry Hill is holding it’s 9/11 Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service Sunday September 9th, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Opera Philadelphia is bringing “We Shall Not Be Moved,” a free broadcast as part of the company’s annual opera on The Mall Series to Independence National Historical Park. Michael Bolton, vice president of community initiatives for Opera Philadelphia is with us as well as operatic baritone Adam Richardson who share what the show and opera company is all about. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.