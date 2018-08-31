× Philadelphia Police Release Surveillance Video Of South Philly Robbery

Police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery in South Philadelphia and need your help identifying the suspects.

Investigators say on August 15th, the 29 year-old victim was walking along the 400 block of Dickinson Street in South Philadelphia. Police say two white men sneaked up on him and attacked him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say the robbers threw the victim to the ground. In the surveillance video, you can see them beating and kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

Then the video shows one of the suspects pulling out a knife on the victim.

Police say the men demanded he hand over his belongings.

The victim complied, giving the two men his credit card, debit card, insurance card, but not much money, only two dollars.

Police say the suspects were last seen heading south on 5th Street towards Tasker Street.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.