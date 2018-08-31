Labor Day Cocktails

Looking for a refreshing holiday cocktail? Look no further!
Here are the full recipes for the drinks made above.
Stateside Solstice
· 1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
· ½ oz. pineapple juice
· ½ oz. fresh lime juice
· ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
· 1 splash orange juice
· Lemon-lime soda to fill
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
· 2 oz. Redemption Bourbon
· 2 oz. fresh lemon juice
· 1 oz. blackberry puree
· 1 oz. simple syrup
· 1 dash aromatic bitters
· 1 splash sparkling wine
· 1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.
Red Sangria
· 1 ½ oz. Casamigos Tequila Reposado
· 1 ½ oz. El Coto Crianza Rioja
· 1 oz. simple syrup
· ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
· ½ oz. orange juice
· 1 pinch cinnamon
· 2 strawberries, sliced thin
· 1 orange slice
Add ice and strawberry slices to a large wine glass; set aside. Combine first six ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.
