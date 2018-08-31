Labor Day Cocktails

Posted 9:45 AM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:44AM, August 31, 2018

Looking for a refreshing holiday cocktail? Look no further!

Here are the full recipes for the drinks made above.

Stateside Solstice

·       1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

·       ½ oz. pineapple juice

·       ½ oz. fresh lime juice

·       ½ oz. fresh lemon juice

·       1 splash orange juice

·       Lemon-lime soda to fill

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

·       2 oz. Redemption Bourbon

·       2 oz. fresh lemon juice

·       1 oz. blackberry puree

·       1 oz. simple syrup

·       1 dash aromatic bitters

·       1 splash sparkling wine

·       1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.

Red Sangria

·       1 ½ oz. Casamigos Tequila Reposado

·       1 ½ oz. El Coto Crianza Rioja

·       1 oz. simple syrup

·       ½ oz. fresh lemon juice

·       ½ oz. orange juice

·       1 pinch cinnamon

·       2 strawberries, sliced thin

·       1 orange slice

Add ice and strawberry slices to a large wine glass; set aside. Combine first six ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.

Find more recipes here!

