Labor Day Cocktails

Looking for a refreshing holiday cocktail? Look no further!

Here are the full recipes for the drinks made above.

Stateside Solstice

· 1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

· ½ oz. pineapple juice

· ½ oz. fresh lime juice

· ½ oz. fresh lemon juice

· 1 splash orange juice

· Lemon-lime soda to fill

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

· 2 oz. Redemption Bourbon

· 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

· 1 oz. blackberry puree

· 1 oz. simple syrup

· 1 dash aromatic bitters

· 1 splash sparkling wine

· 1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.

Red Sangria



· 1 ½ oz. Casamigos Tequila Reposado

· 1 ½ oz. El Coto Crianza Rioja

· 1 oz. simple syrup

· ½ oz. fresh lemon juice

· ½ oz. orange juice

· 1 pinch cinnamon

· 2 strawberries, sliced thin

· 1 orange slice

Add ice and strawberry slices to a large wine glass; set aside. Combine first six ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.

