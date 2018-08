Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - With just one week until the Eagles NFL home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, all eyes are on Carson Wentz and whether he'll be named the starting QB.

On Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles nabbed their first win of the preseason against the New York Jets, 10-9.

Former Penn State QB, Christian Hackenberg had a rough outing for the birds - tossing two interceptions and going only 7 of 16 for 69 yards.