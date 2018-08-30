× Police Arrest Man In Connection With Murder Of Christina Kraft

Police have arrested Jonathan Wesley Harris in the gruesome murder of former Playboy model Christina Kraft.

Police say they found Harris Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to investigators, a concerned citizen contacted Lower Merion Police after authorities released surveillance videos and pictures of the suspect.

Police say that early last Wednesday morning, Kraft left her apartment in Ardmore and took a Lyft to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.

Surveillance video captured the two meeting near South Broad & 13th Streets.

Police say the two got inside of a car a short time later, then went to Kraft's apartment on Sibley Avenue.

According to detectives, between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. that morning, some kind of struggle happened between Harris and Kraft. Police say that Harris beat and strangled Kraft to death.

Authorities found her body later that evening.

Harris is being brought back to Montgomery County to face charges.

Police say that harris is facing first degree murder charges.