Digital Dangers with Titania Jordan

In today’s digital age, children’s exposure to the Internet is inevitable. So how do parents protect them? Titania Jordan has some tips and tricks to help parents, caregivers, and teachers understand the digital landscape.

"Today children are getting handed devices before they can even walk. And I get it. Im a mom. They are great babysitters . But as they get older and they know how to read and communicate on social media, its a whole new world out there so you need to as a parent or as a school teacher learn and recognize what this digital landscape is," says Jordan.

It is best to keep an open dialogue and conversation with your children about online dangers.

"As children get older and start going on social media and gaming platforms, there is a huge risk of cyberbullying and sexual content and because of that mental health issues like suicide, anxiety and depression are very prevalent so you need to pay attention make sure you are paying attention to what is going on in their lives," says Jordan.

Unfortunately, there are also online predators, so it is best to be up to date on who your child is speaking with online.

To help with these online issues, the app "Bark" is here to help. The app is already helping millions monitor their children's online communication for signs of danger by using advance technology. "Bark" is endorsed by parents, schools and children alike for its ability to unobtrusively identify threats and provide proactive recommendations.