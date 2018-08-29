Air Conditioning Tips During Heat Wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - With Philadelphia under another heat wave, you may have been experiencing some issues with your home's air conditioning unit.

PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with the guys from Joseph Giannone Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning about ways to avoid a broken AC unit as summer winds down!

Rocco Enselmo of Giannone said, “What it can be is you can have a filter that hasn’t been replaced which is restricting airflow. Your outdoor condenser coils could be dirty and not being able to cool the refrigerant properly so the system can run efficiently. You could possibly have a slow leak. Or there could have possibly been something already there that only a day like this is actually going to bring out on your air conditioning.”

Ways to avoid these problems:

Schedule a tune-up

Replace the Filter

Clean the condenser and keep the area around it clear

Clear the drain line