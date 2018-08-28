× Philadelphia Police Investigating Murder At SEPTA Bus Stop

Philadelphia Police say a man was shot and killed at a SEPTA bus stop early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim is a 55 year-old man, but have not released his name.

According to investigators, the victim was waiting for the bus when he appears to have got into an altercation with the suspect. Police say the suspect shot the victim once in the head at point-blank range, then fled.

The SEPTA bus was arriving at that stop at the time of the shooting. Police say that two of the victim's co-workers were on the bus at the time and were questioned by police.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.