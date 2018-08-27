Philly Students Return to Classrooms with Improved Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Over 130,000 Philadelphia public school students returned to class on Monday, and some of them are returning to brand new, state-of-the-art classrooms.

The 2018-2019 school year marks the first time students will begin class before the Labor Day holiday in an effort to increase the number of full weeks of school before a holiday, and to maximize instructional time before assessments. In addition, it is the first year kindergarten students begin school on the same day as students in all other grades.

John H. Webster Elementary School was one of the schools who received some updated classrooms over the summer.

Superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, Dr. William R. Hite, told PHL17, "The 160 classrooms that we did this year added to over 100 classrooms that we did a year ago. We have actually modernized 250 classrooms over the past two years.”

“We are so excited to begin the new school year and are wishing all the best to our students, administrators, teachers and support staff,” said Hite. “This year, we are inviting everyone to be part of our progress. We have already seen significant achievements with our graduation rate at the highest it has been in a decade and more students reading on grade level. Yet, we still have plenty of work to do. We know that our students’ potential is limitless and we look forward to having community partners, businesses, and families be more involved in our work to provide every student a quality education.”

For more information on the improvements, click here!