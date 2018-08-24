× 12 Years Later, Police Find Remains Of Shamarie Taylor

Philadelphia Police have discovered the remains of Shamari Taylor.

Back in 2006, police say that Taylor was in a car with someone else, when they were both kidnapped near the 7600 block of Woodbine Avenue in the Overbrook Park neighborhood.

The other person was able to escape, but Taylor wasn’t heard from since.

Police believed he was in danger.

Earlier this week, police say that human remains were found in a lot in North Philadelphia.

Police said yesterday that the remains were positively identified to be Taylors.

Investigators say that tips from the public helped lead them to those remains.

Taylor was the son of state representative John Myers. He died in 2015.

Police did not say what they believe to be the cause of death.

A man named Kenneth Tuck was tried twice, but was acquitted of all charges.