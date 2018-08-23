× Woman Shot And Killed In Wissinoming Apartment

Investigators say a woman is dead after she was shot in the chest in a Wissinoming apartment early Thursday morning.

Police say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. for someone breaking into an apartment at the 5900 block of Keystone Street.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead on the third floor apartment kitchen.

Authorities took two men into custody for questioning after they observed them climbing from the 2nd story roof of the building. Investigators say that no weapons were found on those two men.

Police are still investigating.

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart is on the scene.