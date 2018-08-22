TrashcanTakeover Combats Ugly Barbera Ads with Local Artwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Have you noticed those "ugly" Barbera Autoland ads on trashcans around Philly? Well, some local artists and popular instagrammers weren't happy about them either. So they put their money where their mouth is and put up artwork instead of advertisements. City Fitness Philly paid over $10,500 for the space.

Brendan Lowry, founder of Rory Creative, says City Fitness approached him about finding a more aesthetically pleasing solution for the trash can ad space. Lowry and Conrad Benner of Streets Dept helped curate the 18 artists featured on the Big Belly trashcans around Rittenhouse Square.

Lowry told PHL17, “Trashcan takeover is an attempt to get brands to rethink the messaging and the artwork that they are putting out there when it comes to advertising...there’s a lot of interest and people are excited, which is awesome, but the next goal is, 'OK, how do we tap into someone who has a bigger budget that can turn these 18 trash cans 200+ trash cans for a much longer period of time?'"

Although they never responded to our request for an interview, Barbera Autoland has replaced some of their original red and yellow ads to more aesthetically pleasing ones that read, "Keep Philadelphia Beautiful - Because Barbera Cares."