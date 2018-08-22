× Cohen Pleads Guilty To Eight Charges

President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in federal court and implicates the president as he entered that guilty plea.

Cohen surrendered himself to the FBI ahead of a court proceeding Tuesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges.

Among those charges are tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

In court, Cohen said that he was directed by President Trump to make hush money payments to two women to keep quiet on their alleged affairs with the President.

Those women are believed to be porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

This apparently happened before the election and Cohen says that he did it because the information would have been harmful to the Trump campaign.

Prosecutors were seeking 50 months behind bars but Cohen's lawyers are pressing for 3 to 5 years.