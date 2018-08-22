× Back to School with Justine Santaniello

*The following post in sponsored.

We’re here preparing for back to school with lifestyle and trend expert Justine Santaniello. Justine is here to share some last minute essentials to make sure everyone is prepared for back to school season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So what can we do to get back to school ready? Our first stop is Burlington and JCPenny.

Justine says, “I love shopping at Burlington because they have something for everybody. And what is really important is all the styles are 60% off other retailers prices. So also a great value."

Justine also loves shopping at JCPenny. "Now all the looks you are seeing are from Arizona, which is exclusive to JCPenny. Those tie up front shirts and denim jackets. And JCPenny has all your back to school decor and organizational items. They have the S'ip by S'well, really cute notebooks, and really cute organizational items here."

And for those wanting to stay hydrated before or during school. Try drinkfinity.

"It is a personalized beverage. All you do is peel, pop, and shake as you can see in the demo. You take the dry ingredients from the portable pods and combine it with water in this reusable bottle here."

Back to school also means a lot of germs.

"So Halls kids have two varieties to chose from and this is a great addition to your children's wellness regimen this season. They have the cough and sore throat pops. And then you have the Vitamin C pops which gives you your daily dose and 100 % of your Vitamin C in one pop and these are great for kids that are five and older."

There are also some great apps for parents and students.

"Let's start with OurPact. Its a family locator and parental control app. So it helps parents manage kids screen time by blocking texts and different apps so parents can get alerts when people are arriving somewhere or leaving a certain location."

"Then there is house party. This allows kids to do group study and work on school projects let's say, but everyone doesn't have to be in the same place. Its a video chat app that allows you to connect with up to 8 people at the same time and it even gives you alerts when people are in the house and you can just jump right in."

For more information on these products, head to https://www.justhaves.com.