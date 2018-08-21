NJ Woman Dances With Family and Friends on her 104th Birthday

Posted 6:38 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42PM, August 21, 2018

Woodbury, NJ - On her 104th birthday, Kathryn Jones celebrated the impressive milestone by dancing and singing with her family and friends at her senior living facility in Woodbury, New Jersey.

Jones was born on a farm in Swedesboro, New Jersey in 1914. Over the course of her life, she worked for over 40 years as a nurse in Camden, NJ.

She leaves behind a long legacy of three children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Her birthday party was organized by her current caregivers at Atrium Post Acute Care of Woodbury and Home Instead Senior Care.

 

 

