Man Arrested After Barricade Situation In West Philly

Police have arrested a man after they said he pulled a gun on an officer early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle near the 1100 block of South 56th Street.

Police say the man came out of a house and threatened the officer.

Officials say the man showed a gun to the officer and ran back inside of the house.

Officers set up a barricade.

Police were able to negotiate with the man and eventually convinced him to come out of the house.

"It had a happy ending. It could have been a lot worse," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "That male was intoxicated, he had a gun and he was threatening police, but no one was injured."

Police took the man into custody. He's facing charges for possession of a handgun and making threats to an officer.