Firefighter Injured In New Jersey House Fire

Posted 9:47 AM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:46AM, August 20, 2018

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the 200 block of Centre Avenue in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

The Fire Chief says the firefighter fell through the first floor of the house. That firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. They had it under control around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the house was undergoing renovations and was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s