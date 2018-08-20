× Firefighter Injured In New Jersey House Fire

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the 200 block of Centre Avenue in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

The Fire Chief says the firefighter fell through the first floor of the house. That firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. They had it under control around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the house was undergoing renovations and was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.