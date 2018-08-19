Weekend Philler Episode 231

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we get a taste of what Women Bike PHL Racing is all about, enjoy some drinks and a great view at Fishtown Hops, have a blast at the TooManyGames Gaming Convention, talk to Matt Ryan, support students in need with Rowan University's charitable hot sauce brand: Houshmand's Hazardous Hot Sauce, and visit Glassboro High School to learn about their involvement in The Memory Project!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

