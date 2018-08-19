Ali Houshmand, President of Rowan University, knows how expensive college can be. For many students, an unexpected event such as a parent losing their job can feel like the end of the world . That’s why President Houshmand started Houshmand’s Hazardous Hot Sauce: his own hot sauce company where all of the proceeds go directly to an Emergency Fund for Rowan University students in need.

Not only is Houshmand’s Hazardous Hot Sauce for a good cause, it’s also delicious! Houshmand uses his own tried and true recipes created with some of the hottest peppers known to man, which he personally grows in his garden. He makes three varieties, ranging from moderately hot to “Nastyvicious”. Houshmand promises hot sauce lovers “you haven’t tasted anything like this before”.

Houshmand’s Hazardous Hot Sauce and all of their merchandise can be purchased at rowan.edu/hotsauce.