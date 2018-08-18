PHILADELPHIA, PA — Women Bike PHL Racing is a fun, yet competitive, program for those wanting to take a shot at bike racing. And guess what? No experience is necessary to apply!

Co-directors Nathalie, Elisabeth and Michelle run Women BIke PHL Racing, and their passion for cycling is absolutely contagious. Women Bike PHL Racing consists of both a road bike racing program and a mountain bike racing program each designed to teach racers the skills they need on the road or on the trail.

Find out what Women Bike PHL Racing is all about in this edition of Weekend Philler “Fitness & Health.” PHL17 Producer, Bianca DiMaio, as seen in Weekend Philler’s “Bianca’s Bike Tours,” also appears in this one getting some tips from the pros!

Anyone with a road bike is encouraged to join Women Bike PHL in their 100 Series! It runs for five Saturdays starting at 9AM from Paine’s Park on the Schuylkill River Trail from August 18th to September 15th.

You can find Women Bike PHL Racing on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/pg/wbphlracing/

Or on Instagram here: www.instagram.com/wbphlracing/