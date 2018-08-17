Yuengling Celebrates New Golden Pilsner

Two out of the four Yuengling sisters stopped by to talk about the release of Yuengling’s first new core product in 17 years!

The Golden Pilsner is Yuengling's first year-round beer since 2001.

"It was a collaboration with our brewers and our field sales team. We really listened to our consumers and we felt like we could deliver a product in the refreshment space which would compliment our portfolio," said Wendy Yuengling.

The new pilsner is relativity low in alcohol at 4.7% ABV and 135 calories. The all malt beer combines pale and specialty malts and Hallertau and Saaz hops to create a bold flavor.

"You get a hop aroma in the beginning and then a little bit of a malt finish so that's kind of what we mean by it's very well-balanced, pairs well with a lot of different foods," said Jen Yuengling.

Yuengling has an incredibly rich history as America's oldest brewery.

"We're still family-owned and operated. We have two other sisters who are involved in the family business, which is very unique in this day and age to have a family business that goes into six generations," said Wendy.

With all four daughters, Yuengling will be a female-led company some day.

"I think the brewing industry as a whole is very male-dominated and I think the way we look at it is we each have our different strengths and weaknesses as far as our talent level so we've all kind of found our different niche," said Jen.

The Golden Pilsner is available anywhere in Pennsylvania. Visit Yuengling.com for tour information and to find out about all of the different events happening at the brewery.