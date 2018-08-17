× Run the Philly Special with Nick Foles

Do you want to recreate one of the most iconic plays in super bowl history? Non-profit ‘Omaze’ is giving one lucky fan and a friend a once in a lifetime experience.

For as little as 10 dollars you can enter for a chance to reenact the ‘Philly Special’ with Nick Foles, hang with the Super Bowl MVP, score VIP tickets to an upcoming home game, and get flown and stay in a four star hotel.

“The best part is every donation supports dysautonomia international. They raise funds for research and promote awareness of the disorders of the autonomia system. It’s a cause really important to me and I am grateful for your support. Enter now and I hope to see you soon,” says Foles.

For more information on this sweepstakes, head to omaze.com/philly.