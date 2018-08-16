Save Money This Back-to-School Season

*The following post is sponsored.

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss is here to help you start off the school year on the right foot!

Parents know better than anyone that back to school can get very expensive.

"I saw a study that $500 dollars per child is what parents are going to spend. There's a site called Slick Deals and Slick Deals has deals that are vetted and voted on by their ten million users so you can get the best deals."

You can even set deal alerts so you're notified on specific savings. Deals range from technology like laptops to school snacks.

Now time to get organized!

"For me, the new year starts in September. I always love a brand new planner. Staples has so many great options."

Head to Staples to find on-trend planners and a number of other back-to-school essentials. For the little ones, let them show off their favorite animated characters like the minions and trolls on their stationary.

"Visit Avery.com or Amazon for 15% or more savings on all the different collections through August."

Not only can your stationary be stylish, but also your wardrobe.

"What's great about Burlington is you can actually donate $1 dollar or more now through August 18th to adoptaclassroom.org so you can save money and you can really help people that need it."

Morning routines and hygiene are just as important as heading off to school. Look out for Hello Oral Care.

"It's a natural oral care line. They have fluoride, fruity toothpaste and mouthwash. I love the mouthwash. It doesn't have any alcohol in it."

Bubblegum, blue raspberry, and watermelon are a few of the flavors. Visit Amazon, Walmart and Target for these.

Lastly, mom needs to de-stress. NIVEA's Foaming Silk Mousse Body Wash is a great shower treat.

"It's enriched with silk extract so it moisturizes as you wash."

These are available at any drugstore! For more information on everything above visit LimorSuss.com.