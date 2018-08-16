51-year-old Woman Shot to Death on Mother’s West Philadelphia Porch

Posted 8:11 AM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, August 16, 2018

WEST PHILADELPHIA -- A 51-year-old woman was shot in the head on the porch of her mother's West Philadelphia home Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police say the shooting occurred at a residential home at 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of 59th and Master Street.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, appears to have shot the woman at close range, because three shell casings were found on the porch near the body, according to police.

Authorities told PHL17 they have identified surveillance cameras in the area, which they hope can tell a better story of why this woman was gunned down at her family's home.

 

