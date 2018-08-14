Picking the Perfect Backpack

Posted 10:33 AM, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:31AM, August 14, 2018
*The following post is sponsored.

The backpack is arguably one of the most important back to school items! Fashion Expert and Founder of MomGenerations.com Audrey McClelland is here to help you find the perfect one.

First and foremost, functionality. Start by finding the perfect fit and to do this it's important to know your child's height. If you're worried about him or her growing, find a backpack with adjustable straps.  For comfort, there's a number of stylish bags equipped with padded straps and back support.

You can save money by finding a backpack with a lot of compartments so the usage goes far beyond books and pencils. With more space and pockets, your child can fill it with sports gear, tech gear, etc.

Beyond function, fashion trends are huge for kids too. Land's End offers a variety of fun styles and allows you to add monograms and embroideries.

Click here for more information and to choose from a variety of sizes and style!

