Back to School Technology

*The following post is sponsored.

It’s time to start your back-to-school shopping! Emmy award winning TV host and technology expert, Katie Linendoll, has a shortlist of the best technology, supplies and gear for all ages, including the Dell G5 15-inch Gaming Laptop, customizable supplies from Five Star, and the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition (only at GameStop).

"Let's kick it up high gear with this awesome laptop right in front of me. And you might've actually recognized this from marvel studios. Ant man and the wasp. Say hello to Dell's g-5 15-inch gaming laptop. And I like this because it is jam-packed with features. Inside here G force G-T-Z graphics, Intel Core I-7 processor. You can even upgrade this baby to a 4-K U-H-D display. Any gamer knows that's going to give you an amazing immersive gaming experience. Also it's going to keep it cool with dual cooling fans as well and I call this the go-to unit for having that awesome go-to game room in the dorm because not only are you going to get that realistic and incredibly smooth gaming experience and video streaming but you take this to the courses you have that intensive c-p-u project you're working on. No problem. This baby's going to get you covered. Starting at only 749-99 which is actually a really amazing deal for anyone that's looking for an awesome laptop but also that awesome gaming experience. Again Dell g-5 15-inch gaming laptop.

And we can't talk back to school without talking about amazing school supplies. And I think we all grew up knowing that the name synonymous with back to school is 5 star. And 5 star is at it again with their 20-18 line up and they asked students, what are you looking for when it comes to products. And they said organization. And I'll give you a snapshot of some of the items they have out on the shelves this year. 5 star 5 inch binder with removable padded case. This is going to protect your devices but you can also wear it messenger style. It's going to hold all of your supplies. And also something like the 5 star flex notebook binder. What's cool about this is it's got patented techlock rings. So those rings aren't going to break. They aren't going to miss a line. There's a durable cover right over it. So again it's all about uniqueness, organization, durability, plenty of colors to stay stylish. And I like to stay go back to school in practical style.

And last but not least love this. Madden 19 is coming out soon. And if you're a gamer like myself you are ready for it. You can also get it 3 days early. Wondering how to do that? Head on over to game stop. And what you're going to do you're going to pre-order the hall of fame edition plus legends bundle. And that will be in 3 days early. Plus it'll hook you up with 'mudpoints' 10 dollars off. And bonus content. Again head on over to game stop to get this amazing deal. And for all this and more head on over to thunk news dot com slash best."