Back to School Basics with Mario Armstrong

*The following post is sponsored.

Going back to school means a fresh start. Technology and digital lifestyle commentator Mario Armstrong has all the essentials.

"I have some great must-have devices. I'm going to start first with two new laptops for students both powered by a-m-b's newest mobile processors, with built-in v-g-a graphics and design for productivity. The first the new h-p envy x-p 60, 13-inch, remarkable versatility. Gives students long-lasting battery life, great power, sleek design, awesome performance and mobility. And a 4-k display with that as well.

Also new for this back to school the acer swift 3. There is an unmistakable combination of speed, efficiency and power, allowing students to stay productive and entertained, whether they're in the classroom or back in the dorm room.

Smart-phones are also critical. 2 new ones on my list. The nokia 3 point 1, perfect back-to-school smartphone. And it has androids parental controls, striking design along with twice the processor chords, comes with a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera, along with a wide angle front camera. Get more of those selfies fit in there.

And also new the nokia 6 point 1. A beautifully crafted phone that packs powerful performance into a compact, durable body. Offering optics, fast charging, nokia spacial audio and up-to-date android audio.

Now for a great home security solution, I love the canary all in one device. It connects an h-d camera to your phone. And it's packed with features so you always know what's happening. And it also has a built in siren that you can sound right from the app. And you can now also be protected away from home with a personal safety button. That will send police directly to you wherever you are. This is great for students and family members that aren't at home, because they can get protected under the membership as well. Check that out at best buy.

Printers you have to have them, this is the one. The epson expression premium x-p 6000. Reliable, won't break the bank, starting at under 150 bucks. Compact, creates stunning borderless photos. Sharp detail for text and quality reports. Also you can print those first day of school photos. Auto 2-side printing, u-s-b connection, wireless as well, the whole family will enjoy.

Audio, this is the new lifejacket jolt. It has all the features you look for in a rugged bluetooth speaker-- 30 hours of battery life, hundred foot wireless range, house party mode, I-p 67, everything proof. This thing does it, wireless charging, access to siri and google voice and more with that.

Last but not least, pack your backpack with products from minted, designed by independent artists all over the place. Students can get organized beautifully with customized calendars. They also have customized name labels that are machine and dishwasher safe, personalized stationary and notebooks as well for them."

All the details are at funknews.com/essentials.