Weekend Philler Episode 230

On this week’s episode of Weekend Philler, we’re taking a trip to the first state for a DELAWARE TAKEOVER!! We try a wide variety of brews at Bellefonte Brewing CO., fill a day with family fun at Friends of Riverfront Wilmington, educate our children in a fun way at the Delaware Children’s Museum, visit Fort Delaware State Park (which used to be a Civil War Prison), tour a beautiful mansion and take a train ride at Auburn Heights Preserve, and take a ride in a steam car at Marshall Steam Museum & Friends of Auburn Heights Preserve Inc.!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

