Auburn Heights Preserve and the Marshall Steam Museum are two of Delaware’s best kept secrets!

Auburn Heights Preserve is Delaware’s newest State Park and home to the Marshall mansion. Built in 1897, the mansion was home to three generations of the Marshall family and is complete with original decor and furnishings from the 1700s to the 1900s.

Also on the property is the Marshall Steam Museum, which holds the worlds largest collection of operating steam cars. On special event days, guests can ride on a train, tour the museum and mansion, and actually drive in a steam car!

For more information, head to auburnheights.org.