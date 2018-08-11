IN FOCUS: Cystic Fibrosis Awareness

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is raising awareness for CF, which is a chronic disease that impacts a person’s organs and makes it difficult to breathe.

We explore this important topic as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s “Cycle for Life” event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 12th in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Joining Jennifer first on the show is Dr. Ambika Shenoy, a pulmonary specialist with Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children to tell us more about the disease that impacts a person’s organs and makes it difficult to breathe. Geoffrey Harden is Development Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation covering the Delaware Valley, Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. He shares important information on the organization’s annual “Cycle for Life” event, fundraising goals and how people can get involved. Josh Watkins, whose six-year-old son has C-F joins us. Watkins who is riding in “Cycle for Life” - shares what a day is like for his son which includes numerous breathing treatments and specialized care. Our very own intern Jayna Schaffer, who came up with the idea to cover this topic has a 12-year old brother with C-F. Schaffer videotaped Tommy, a remarkable youngster who shared firsthand what it is like living with the disease. And, lastly rounding out this edition of In Focus is Vanessa Deussing who is also a Development Director with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Deussing shares the new upcoming events this year and in 2019 which the foundation is hoping will attract a wide range of people including millennials as they seek to raise even greater awareness for C-F across our area. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on PHL 17.