Thousands Expected In Center City For Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets kicks off on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The city will shut down North Broad Street between City Hall and Butler Street.

Officials say it is a good chance for people to explore the museums and shops along the route.

The Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts is on that route and officials there say they are planning to offer free admission and other cool attractions.

"We think that it'll be a lot of fun for people to get some physical exercise, to enjoy an opportunity to explore this city and then to come inside and enjoy some of our art,” said Brooke Anderson, who is the Museum Director for PAFA.

"We really hope the business along Broad Street see this as an opportunity and take advantage of it,” said Charlotte Castle, who is the Program Director.

The city is expecting around 50,000 to come out for the event.