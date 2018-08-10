× DA Releases Dash Cam Footage of Trooper Shootout

The Northampton District Attorney’s Office recently released dash cam footage of a shootout between two Pennsylvania State Troopers and 22 year-old Daniel Clary last November.

The video shows Troopers Ryan Seiple and Corporal Seth Kelly wrestling with Clary on the should of Route 33 near Nazareth.

In the video, you can see Clary break free from the troopers, reach into the driver side window, pull out a gun and fire at the officers.

Clary was also wounded but he manages to get into his car and drive away.

Authorities later took him into custody. A jury later found Clary guilty of attempted murder.

Corporal Kelly continues to recover from his injuries.