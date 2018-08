It’s that time of week again for Mums & Mutts. This week we featured Flower!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flower is still young with puppy energy at only eight months old. She was found as a stray tied up outside, but now she's safe with the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Flower would fit in with an energetic individual or family who can tire her out with long walks and runs.

We could all use flowers in our life right?