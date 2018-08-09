Man Stabbed to Death Inside SEPTA’s Jefferson Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A man was stabbed to death inside Jefferson Station Thursday morning at 3:15 am. The killer fled on foot, leaving a trail of blood out of the SEPTA station near 10th and Filbert, and then south on 10th street, towards Market.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said two men got into an altercation near the subway platform which led to the stabbing.

The victim, who had no ID on him, and may have been homeless, lost a lot of blood on three different levels of the station before he was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital where he died an hour later, said Small.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and red high top sneakers, according to police. Police say the suspect may have also been injured during the stabbing.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, but it has not been released at this time.

BREAKING: Philadephia Police confirm one person died this morning after being stabbed, more than once, on a subway platform at Jefferson Station. Police say some type of argument or dispute led to the stabbing. Not sure at this time if it was a man or woman who was killed @phl17 pic.twitter.com/OGNs1yNkkO — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) August 9, 2018

Philadelphia Police and SEPTA police on scene at 10th and Filbert where a man was stabbed inside Jefferson Station. Was transported to Jefferson Hospital. More to come. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/Kg5GiK1eh4 — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) August 9, 2018