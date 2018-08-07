Experts Discuss why the Rocky Steps and Iconic Statue are so Famous Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - On Tuesday night, a panel of "Rocky experts" sat on the famous steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to discuss how they believe the iconic jogging scene from Rocky came to personify an entire city.

The event was titled, “The Rise of the Rocky Steps,” and featured ROCKY Sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg, Steadicam Inventor Garrett Brown, Film Office Executive Director Sharon Pinkenson, and “Rocky Stories” Author Michael Vitez.

In honor of the Parkway’s 100th birthday this year, the Greater Philadelphia Film Office Executive Director Sharon Pinkenson and “Rocky Stories” author Michael Vitez lead the conversation with Brown, artist A. Thomas Schomberg, and Schomberg's daughter, who now helps sell replicas of the statue around the world.

Panelists explained how the use of the Steadicam, which was groundbreaking at the time, combined with the Rocky theme, "Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti, and Rocky's blue-collar image all seemed to inspire movie-goers, and Philadelphians, at the time of its release in 1976.

Brown told the crowd how the famous tracking shot of Sylvester Stallone jogging and running up the steps was all shot in one take. He said it was one take for the jogging, and another for the triumphant run up the steps.

After running the steps at the end of the event, guests were able to take photos with all of the panelists.