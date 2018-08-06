“Touch a Truck” Event Held in Montgomery County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRSITOWN, PA - On Monday night, over 30 trucks, police vehicles, and emergency response vehicles were on display for kids and their parents at Eisenhower Middle School.

With Tuesday being National Night Out, officials in Montgomery County put in some extra effort this year to strengthen ties in their community.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with the Norristown Municipal Police Department, along with the Montgomery County Detectives organized the event which featured different trucks, skid loaders, construction vehicles, working vehicles, emergency response vehicles and a state-of-the-art medical transport helicopter.

There were also trucks from companies including EVB Towing, Norris Sales, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Mission BBQ and Kehoe Construction.