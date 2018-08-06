× Philadelphia Police Officer Shot In Face

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that Officer Jason Potts was shot in the face while trying to serve a warrant at 4000 block of Knox Street in Germantown on Monday morning.

Medics transported Potts to Temple University Medical Center. Mayor Kenney and Commissioner Ross were also at the hospital.

Potts, 49, is in critical condition, but officers is say he is expected to survive. He is a 20 year veteran and is married with three children.

Investigators say police shot the suspect. Medics transported him to Einstein Medical Center. Police say the suspect was not the person who was to be served the warrant.

Authorities say a 60 year-old woman was also shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.