Adopt A Pet: Regan

Looking for a pup to just chill and watch a movie with? Regan is your girl!

Regan is an eight-year-old Cane Corso/ Pitbull mix. She's been in foster care since 2017 and is now with J & Co Dog Rescue. When Regan was found she was very underweight. She has since recovered and weighs in around 60 lbs.

Regan would do well in a household with children over the age of five because of her size. She can get along with other dogs, but those who are on her level of calmness. When it comes to cats, she prefers a house without them.

Let's find Regan a home!