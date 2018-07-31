Thankful fawn licks officer after rescue from California wildfires

REDDING, Calif. – Following the deadly and devastating wildfires in California these past few weeks, a heartwarming moment surfaced on Saturday.

A California Highway patrolman deployed to the Carr fires in Redding, Calif., received a little love from a fawn that was saved.

According to a tweet from CHP, the baby deer was pulled from the fires and later turned over to rescue crews.

Based on the photo, the fawn was very appreciative of the rescue efforts.

The photo has received more than 2,000 likes in two days.

