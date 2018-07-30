Dog Days of Summer Essentials

*The following post is sponsored.

We’re in the heat of summertime and sometimes looking your best can be a challenge. Lifestyle Expert Kate De Ponte has you covered with her seasonal must-haves!

First and foremost, skin protection is especially important under summer's harsh rays. For that, Kate turns to TIZO. The tinted mineral sunscreen gives you protection with a sheer matte finish.

"There are no chemical sunscreen filters, fragrances, oils or preservatives. It layers invisibly under makeup to replace primer with a natural tint that blends with all skin types."

For lips, the all-mineral SPF 45 TIZO Tinted Lip Protection is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. TIZO Ultra Zinc Body & Face non-tinted SPF 40 is good for sensitive skin with antioxidants adding protection.

Prices range between $10-$42 at Amazon or from skincare professionals.

Regardless of the season, thinning hair is surprisingly common. For women who are concerned about their hair's volume, Kate suggests Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam.

"Apply once a day, morning or night, to be on your way to more hair and more volume. Most people see results in 3-6 months of regular use."

A two month supply costs $29.99 at Rogaine.com.

Smooth legs are a summer essential. Bic Soleil Balance women's razors can help you achieve this.

"The new moisture bars with Shea butter effortlessly glide while five flexible blades provide silky, smooth closeness. It's a two-in-one product. You don't even need shaving cream. They are easy to pack and have on hand all summer."

Find them at your local drug or grocery store for $5.99.

Finally for beautiful nails, Kate suggests imPRESS Press-On Manicure & Pedicure.

"You can achieve mani and pedi perfection in one minute. No glue, no dry time...just press on and go. With breakthrough super hold technology, your manicure and pedicure will stay put and stay perfect from beach to barbecue."

They're available in over 60 shades and designs at Walmart for $7.99.