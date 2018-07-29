Weekend Philler Episode 229

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we take our bikes out for a spin at Philly Pumptrack, dance til we drop at House Party Fitness + Studio Berlin, talk to legendary voice actor Lex Lang, try some brews from one of the godfathers of South Jersey brewing: Glasstown Brewing Company, and find 65-million-year-old fossils at Edelman Fossil Park of Rowan University with Dr. Kenneth Lacovara!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

