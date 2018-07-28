IN FOCUS: Swim Safety, Employment and Immigration

This week we turn to three important topics. The first is an amazing story of an Olympic swimmer who had a near death experience with swimming, the second involves youth employment and the Urban Affairs Coalition which is providing youth with summer employment, and the third is the hotly debated issue of immigration.

PHL17’s very own Khiree Stewart shares his experience about learning how to swim as an adult, he is accompanied by his swimming teacher, Nicole Rudnitsky, the aquatics director at the YMCA in Roxborough. Khiree also talks with Olympic swimmer Cullen Jones about his near-death experience and how it pushed him to become an Olympic swimmer. Salomon Moreno-Rosa, the managing director of the Urban Affairs Coalition summer youth program, brings on a success story from his Workready Internship program, Eve Jones. The Urban Affairs Coalition provides students in the Philadelphia area with summer work to encourage future success. Eve talks about the program and how it assisted her with finding an interest for a future career. Also discussed on In Focus – Immigration. Philadelphia City Councilwoman, Helen Gym joins us to discuss her involvement and stand with the current immigration debate. Protests are still arising across the country as the travel ban, separation at the border, and DACA debates continue to heat up. Helen talks about her role for the Dreamers Initiative, an effort to raise funds to support Pennsylvania applicants to the DACA program. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.