Adopt A Pet: King

Posted 8:19 AM, July 27, 2018, by

Talk about a ball of energy! This week’s Mums & Mutts introduced you to King.

King arrived at Noah's Ark Rescue after being found as a stray during a snowstorm this past December.  At the time, he wasn't able to walk on his back paw due to an infection. Now this pit bull mix is healed up and in great shape!

If you're looking for a hiking or running buddy, he's your guy. King is one and a half so he does require a little bit of training, but he'd do well in an active family with older kids.

Is there a spot for royalty in your home?

