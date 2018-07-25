Eagles’ Jason Kelce Plays Saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra at Tribute Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Tuesday night, over 8,000 Eagles fans relived the historic 2018 Super Bowl winning season to the live sounds of the Philadelphia Orchestra, watching highlights and cheering for their team. The event featured appearances by the voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese; owner, Jeffrey Lurie; and linebacker, Brandon Graham.

Fans packed the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, decked out in their favorite jerseys and super bowl champion t-shirts for a special event called, “A Championship Season with the Philadelphia Orchestra,” presented by NFL Films. Proceeds from the evening also benefitted the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Percussionists for the orchestra and lifelong Eagles fans, Chris Deviney and Anthony Orlando, said this was a special performance. Orlando told PHL17, “We are fans and it’s great to have the Eagles fans come together and be part of our fans.”

The event was part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series and Movie Nights at the Mann where an orchestra plays the score to a film. This time highlights from the Eagles season.

To end the night, Eagles’ Center and fan favorite, Jason Kelce, took the stage to play saxophone for the Eagles’ fight song.

About 8,000 @Eagles fans expected at @MannCenter tonight for “A Championship Season” with the @philorch, an NFL Films presentation. I’ve probably already heard 100 EAGLES chants and I’ve been here 45 minutes. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bdwHSiKu2j — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) July 24, 2018