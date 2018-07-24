Weekend Philler Episode 228

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we have a Show Us Your Stuff Supershow! Check out a ton of weird and awesome collections this Saturday.

If you are someone that collects something cool, we’d love to hear from you. Get your collection on TV!!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked