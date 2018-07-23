Summer Must-Haves

We’re in the heat of summer and Lifestyle Expert Justine Santinello stopped in to share her summer faves!

Nothing says summertime like lounging with a nice glass of sangria! To celebrate the launch of Black Box Sangria, the Pool Room launched a limited edition Black Box Sangria Air Lounger.

"It's super easy to inflate with a built-in cup holder and comes with shatter proof wine glasses," said Justine.

The lounger retails for $45 and can be found here.

Now when it comes to summer entertaining, you can never go wrong with a cheese plate.

"Do all the extras including the Buzz and Bloom Honey. It's a craft style honey. The Light and Sweet has notes of butterscotch, vanilla icing."

An added bonus? It's made from natural pollen. You can find the honey at Giant or Stop and Shop.

For the main dish, you need the right tools in the kitchen. The Kenmore Elite Ovation stand mixer is the first of its kind.

"It has 360 degree splash guard, pour in top design, sealed lid so when you're putting the ingredients in...no mess!"

Get your hands on this at Sears or Amazon exclusively for $349.99.

After you make the meal, you have to set the table. Justine brought accessories from JCPenney.

"Great variety, great styles, but always at an amazing value. Everything you need...one stop shop."

If you're family and friends can't make it to the party, check out a new free app called "Houseparty."

"It lets you connect with up to 8 people all at once. It's a group video chat app. What's cool is when someone's ready to chat it alerts you so you can just hop right in, get that face to face time."

Learn more about the app here.

From entertaining to taking care of yourself and others, skincare is especially important during the summer months.

"I'm a big fan of the Aquaphor Healing Ointment. Now it comes in the spray so super easy to use. Leaves your skin smooth, soft and glowing."

Get the spray for $10.99 from Amazon, Walmart, CVS or Ulta.

Finally for teachers in the summer, Dada is an English-learning platform.

"You can work from home. While you're working as an online teacher, you're gaining this international teaching experience, diving into this interactive technology that's teaching kids how to learn English."

For more information on all the products mentioned above visit Justine's website: justhaves.com!