100 Women Protestors Dress as ‘Handmaids’ to Greet VP Pence at Union League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Vice President Mike Pence was in Philadelphia on Monday to campaign for US Senate candid Lou Barletta.

Protests were staged throughout the day at both of Trump's Philadelphia stops.

On Monday night over 100 women dressed as characters from the novel turned TV series, "The Handmaid's Tale," in front of the Union League. Organizer from RefuseFascism.org, Sam Goldman, told PHL17, “This is not a symbol. The world of Gilead, that was meant to be a dystopian fiction, is a world that the Trump/Pence regime is hammering into place.”