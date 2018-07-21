IN FOCUS: Women in Politics

In Pennsylvania there are no women in Congress. Kelly Dittmar, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University, accompanied by Susan Carty, the President of the League of Women Voters Pennsylvania, tells us about the lack of women in politics locally and across the nation.

Pearl Kim, a Republican Candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania, also joins us to talk about how sexual assault prompted her to become active in politics and her career. Also discussed on In Focus - women’s marches and the #MeToo movement. The #TimesUp movement which was founded by activist Tarana Burke 10 years ago is also a key part of the conversation on the show. Dittmar, Carty and Kim will also give their thoughts on what the record-breaking number of women declaring candidacy in the upcoming election could mean for women and the country -- during a year that some are calling “the Year of Women.” “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on PHL17.